China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
A 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday.
A 41-year-old man in China’s eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The man, a resident of the city of Zhenjiang, was hospitalised on April 28 after developing a fever and other symptoms, the NHC said in a statement.

He was diagnosed as having the H10N3 avian influenza virus on May 28, it said, but did not give details on how the man had been infected with the virus.

The man was stable and ready to be discharged from hospital. Medical observation of his close contacts had not found any other cases.


H10N3 is a low pathogenic, or relatively less severe, strain of the virus in poultry and the risk of it spreading on a large scale was very low, the NHC added.

The strain is "not a very common virus," said Filip Claes, regional laboratory coordinator of the Food and Agriculture Organization's Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases at the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.

Only around 160 isolates of the virus were reported in the 40 years to 2018, mostly in wild birds or waterfowl in Asia and some limited parts of North America, and none had been detected in chickens so far, he added.

Analysing the genetic data of the virus will be necessary to determine whether it resembles older viruses or if it is a novel mix of different viruses, Claes said.


Many different strains of avian influenza are present in China and some sporadically infect people, usually those working with poultry. There have been no significant numbers of human infections with bird flu since the H7N9 strain killed around 300 people during 2016-2017.

No other cases of human infection with H10N3 have previously been reported globally, the NHC said.
 
denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
oh god, not again, man, we had serious losses in our business from the avian flu.

shit will hit the fan, if this is not contained and let to run amock like Covid
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

Aug 10, 2020
denel said:
man SARS, H5N1, Covid and now more....... more to come. stay tuned
What's scary about what you said , is that it's true. Every dam next decade something pops up in China or in Africa but when it pops up in China things go really bad
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Mother nature is a biotch. Virus controls cell population to protect Earth from constant consume consume consume by cells.
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

Nov 24, 2013
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Daniel808 said:
They detected and handle that.
That's mean their Medical response capability is good.



If this happen in country with poor medical capability like India or US.

It will be not detected or at least become another 'mysterious diseases' like Vape lung mysterious disease in US (2019 - still ongoing)
https://www.medpagetoday.com/pulmonology/smoking/90294
Personally, I wouldn't be too worried about it. Humans have lived with diseases for millennia. The reason diseases are becoming more common is because there are more and more people and mother nature is fighting back more with diseases. These days they can simply use mRNA to cure anything including cancer and what not.
 
