China Reports 50 Local Cases as Covid Outbreak Continues to Grow
China reported 50 new local Covid-19 infections on Saturday, as authorities said stringent curbs will remain to disrupt the virus’s domestic transmission.
Hebei province, which is close proximity to Beijing, reported 21 new cases, the National Health Commission said on its website. Chinese authorities are ring-fencing the capital city against the escalating pandemic outbreak ahead of the Winter Olympics.