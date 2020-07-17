China replaces 90% of soldiers deployed along Ladakh sector on Indian border

Ali_Baba said: So - the best reply you can muster up is a picture of soldiers upset that they lost a competition ? lol - am sure many on this forum can provide a deluge of photos and videos of Chinese soldiers beating the crap of Indian soldiers ...



The answer is simple - the Chinese want their entire army to enjoy the experience of beating up India soldiers with no consequences back from the Indians. ie a turkey shoot. Click to expand...

Hey,I am praising Chinese soldiers by posting their Photos. They seems very badass and powerful.That is posted by a Taiwan news agency but it is a photo of Chinese soldier. I too posted it but that does not change the reality that they are Chinese soldiers.It is a photo of injured Indian soldiers in avalanche posted on front page by none other than Global times citing that Chinese soldiers helps injured Indian soldiers. You 50 cent army unnecessarily gets excited.Some Cheer leaders were also excited to see this picture. it was posted on front page of Global times. Look here what Global times writing here.So get your facts right you 50 cent soldier. You guys have no credibility. Do not try to strengthen your impression which is touching the bottom of Pacific ocean.