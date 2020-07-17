What's new

China replaces 90% of soldiers deployed along Ladakh sector on Indian border

China replaces 90% of soldiers deployed along Ladakh sector on Indian border
Chinese troops dismantling their bunkers at Pangong Tso region (HT_PRINT)




Since the April-May timeframe last year, China has deployed over 50,000 troops close to the Indian territory in eastern Ladakh and has been maintaining them there despite the limited troops withdrawal from forward locations

It seems that Chinese troops deployed opposite the Eastern Ladakh sector have been badly affected by the extremely cold conditions in the area as the People's Liberation Army has rotated 90 per cent of its manpower and brought in fresh soldiers from the hinterland.
Since the April-May timeframe last year, China has deployed over 50,000 troops close to the Indian territory in eastern Ladakh and has been maintaining them there despite the limited troops' withdrawal from forward locations in the Pangong lake sector.


"The Chinese have brought in fresh troops from the hinterland to replace the troops who had been there for the last one year. Around 90 per cent of their troops have been rotated," sources told ANI.
The reason for this rotation may be that the Chinese troops deployed in the extreme conditions in the high latitude areas have been severely affected by the extreme conditions faced in high latitude, extreme cold and other related issues, they said.

Even during the deployment in friction points in the Pangong lake area, Chinese troops were getting rotated on an almost daily basis at high altitude posts and their movement had become very restricted, the sources said.
The Indian Army deploys its troops in high altitude areas for a two-year tenure and around 40-50 per cent of troops get rotated every year. The tenures of ITBP soldiers in these conditions are sometimes much longer than two years.
India and China have been deployed against each other in a big way in eastern Ladakh and other areas along the Line of Actual Control since the April-May timeframe last year and have indulged in several face-offs caused by the Chinese aggression there.
After the initial Chinese aggression, the Indian side also retaliated strongly and ensured that they are kept in check at all places. After that, India surprised the Chinese forces by occupying the strategic heights at the southern bank of the lake from where they were dominating the Chinese deployment there.


www.livemint.com

China replaces 90% of soldiers deployed along Ladakh sector on Indian border

Since the April-May timeframe last year, China has deployed over 50,000 troops close to the Indian territory in eastern Ladakh and has been maintaining them there despite the limited troops withdrawal from forward locations
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com
 
What is the big deal？ This is no news at all. Everyone who had served the army know that army practice rotation of duty in the difficult zone.
 
Surya 1 said:
After all Chinese army is a mighty army. They just change them as a practice otherwise they are fully capable of guarding borders in any terrain. This is Macho Chinese army moving to Ladakh to guard Chinese border.

View attachment 751366
Click to expand...
So - the best reply you can muster up is a picture of soldiers upset that they lost a competition ? lol - am sure many on this forum can provide a deluge of photos and videos of Chinese soldiers beating the crap of Indian soldiers ...

The answer is simple - the Chinese want their entire army to enjoy the experience of beating up India soldiers with no consequences back from the Indians. ie a turkey shoot.
 
Ali_Baba said:
So - the best reply you can muster up is a picture of soldiers upset that they lost a competition ? lol - am sure many on this forum can provide a deluge of photos and videos of Chinese soldiers beating the crap of Indian soldiers ...

The answer is simple - the Chinese want their entire army to enjoy the experience of beating up India soldiers with no consequences back from the Indians. ie a turkey shoot.
Click to expand...
Hey,

I am praising Chinese soldiers by posting their Photos. They seems very badass and powerful.
xuxu1457 said:
Fake news from Taiwan is still spreading in India.😂
View attachment 751371

View attachment 751372
Click to expand...
That is posted by a Taiwan news agency but it is a photo of Chinese soldier. I too posted it but that does not change the reality that they are Chinese soldiers.
Daghalodi said:
Yes We all saw what happened in 2020.

View attachment 751370
Click to expand...
It is a photo of injured Indian soldiers in avalanche posted on front page by none other than Global times citing that Chinese soldiers helps injured Indian soldiers. You 50 cent army unnecessarily gets excited.

Some Cheer leaders were also excited to see this picture. it was posted on front page of Global times. Look here what Global times writing here.

1623067326927.png


So get your facts right you 50 cent soldier. You guys have no credibility. Do not try to strengthen your impression which is touching the bottom of Pacific ocean.
 
Surya 1 said:
China replaces 90% of soldiers deployed along Ladakh sector on Indian border
Chinese troops dismantling their bunkers at Pangong Tso region (HT_PRINT)




Since the April-May timeframe last year, China has deployed over 50,000 troops close to the Indian territory in eastern Ladakh and has been maintaining them there despite the limited troops withdrawal from forward locations

It seems that Chinese troops deployed opposite the Eastern Ladakh sector have been badly affected by the extremely cold conditions in the area as the People's Liberation Army has rotated 90 per cent of its manpower and brought in fresh soldiers from the hinterland.
Since the April-May timeframe last year, China has deployed over 50,000 troops close to the Indian territory in eastern Ladakh and has been maintaining them there despite the limited troops' withdrawal from forward locations in the Pangong lake sector.


"The Chinese have brought in fresh troops from the hinterland to replace the troops who had been there for the last one year. Around 90 per cent of their troops have been rotated," sources told ANI.
The reason for this rotation may be that the Chinese troops deployed in the extreme conditions in the high latitude areas have been severely affected by the extreme conditions faced in high latitude, extreme cold and other related issues, they said.

Even during the deployment in friction points in the Pangong lake area, Chinese troops were getting rotated on an almost daily basis at high altitude posts and their movement had become very restricted, the sources said.
The Indian Army deploys its troops in high altitude areas for a two-year tenure and around 40-50 per cent of troops get rotated every year. The tenures of ITBP soldiers in these conditions are sometimes much longer than two years.
India and China have been deployed against each other in a big way in eastern Ladakh and other areas along the Line of Actual Control since the April-May timeframe last year and have indulged in several face-offs caused by the Chinese aggression there.
After the initial Chinese aggression, the Indian side also retaliated strongly and ensured that they are kept in check at all places. After that, India surprised the Chinese forces by occupying the strategic heights at the southern bank of the lake from where they were dominating the Chinese deployment there.


www.livemint.com

China replaces 90% of soldiers deployed along Ladakh sector on Indian border

Since the April-May timeframe last year, China has deployed over 50,000 troops close to the Indian territory in eastern Ladakh and has been maintaining them there despite the limited troops withdrawal from forward locations
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com
Click to expand...
Omg rotation of troops means badly effected by cold...oh Indians really are a smart lot
 
Surya 1 said:
Hey,

I am praising Chinese soldiers by posting their Photos. They seems very badass and powerful.


That is posted by a Taiwan news agency but it is a photo of Chinese soldier. I too posted it but that does not change the reality that they are Chinese soldiers.


It is a photo of injured Indian soldiers in avalanche posted on front page by none other than Global times citing that Chinese soldiers helps injured Indian soldiers. You 50 cent army unnecessarily gets excited.

Some Cheer leaders were also excited to see this picture. it was posted on front page of Global times. Look here what Global times writing here.

View attachment 751376

So get your facts right you 50 cent soldier. You guys have no credibility. Do not try to strengthen your impression which is touching the bottom of Pacific ocean.
Click to expand...
Surya 1 said:
Hey,

I am praising Chinese soldiers by posting their Photos. They seems very badass and powerful.


That is posted by a Taiwan news agency but it is a photo of Chinese soldier. I too posted it but that does not change the reality that they are Chinese soldiers.


It is a photo of injured Indian soldiers in avalanche posted on front page by none other than Global times citing that Chinese soldiers helps injured Indian soldiers. You 50 cent army unnecessarily gets excited.

Some Cheer leaders were also excited to see this picture. it was posted on front page of Global times. Look here what Global times writing here.

View attachment 751376

So get your facts right you 50 cent soldier. You guys have no credibility. Do not try to strengthen your impression which is touching the bottom of Pacific ocean.
Click to expand...
You are either an oxymoron or just another pathological liar.
Did the Chinese soldiers helped the Indian soldiers by tying their feet or did the Indian soldiers tied themselves before getting themselves injured in avalance? indian scammers can't do anything other than making straight-up lie /photoshop to mend their broken ego ,very representative of the the scam culture that works among the low l Q masses.

1623070331292.png


That is posted by a Taiwan news agency but it is a photo of Chinese soldier. I too posted it but that does not change the reality that they are Chinese soldiers.
Click to expand...
They aren't even technically soldiers,those are fresh recruits from villages,which will undergo extensive training at military academy training centres,failing which they will be sent packing back home ,they aren't soldiers yet. One has to undergo months of training to become soldiers and stationed for active duty.
 
Last edited:
these pics will confirm that this is a Indian national trait of just lie and make up things and claim success . just like they do in occupied Kashmir kill farmers then label them as fighters and commanders. world has a better grasp what really went on the LAC than these cowards. all sources even mOdi Indian and west except China has liberated 1000kms of Ladakh Kashmir last year. not finished yet
 
