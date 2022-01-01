China reopens embassy in Nicaragua after diplomatic switch - Radio Pakistan

Pakistan Ka Beta
Aug 7, 2019
China reopens embassy in Nicaragua after diplomatic switch
January 01, 2022
China, in a political win, has reopened its embassy in Nicaragua, a few weeks after the Central American country switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing.
With this shift, Taiwan is left with just 14 diplomatic allies.
Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, speaking at a ceremony marking the reopening of the embassy, welcomed China and expressed the confidence that both the countries will have the future of successes and victories.
