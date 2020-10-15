What's new

China removes Qingdao health officials after resurgence of COVID-19 cases

ReutersOctober 15, 2020


BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Qingdao in eastern Shandong province said on Thursday that it has suspended the head of the city's municipal health commission after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The director of the Qingdao Chest Hospital has also been removed from their post, the city said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

The city reported 13 COVID-19 cases, which appear to be linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital, where infected travellers arriving from overseas have been treated in an isolated area.

