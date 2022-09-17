What's new

China removes map showing J&K, Arunachal as part of India on its SCO map

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

1663416594452.png

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570962249329823746
 
LakeHawk180

Hahahaha! Serves the government right for trying to play around on the fence like this. Basic due diligence should have thrown up that this map was coming out.

I hope the right lessons are learned from this humiliation. Wonder what our response will be.
 
LakeHawk180 said:
Hahahaha! Serves the government right for trying to play around on the fence like this. Basic due diligence should have thrown up that this map was coming out.

I hope the right lessons are learned from this humiliation. Wonder what our response will be.
Click to expand...
I hope that the Indian govt will withdraw from SCO in order to retaliate against China.
 
LakeHawk180 said:
Hahahaha! Serves the government right for trying to play around on the fence like this. Basic due diligence should have thrown up that this map was coming out.

I hope the right lessons are learned from this humiliation. Wonder what our response will be.
Click to expand...
Your response would be? lol you can only try to bully smaller easter neighbours of yours.
 
beijingwalker said:
True, India is a western asset in SCO, with India serving western interest, this group is going nowhere. If India doesn't leave, China should leave and start a new group.
Click to expand...
Russia needs India in SCO to balance China's influence. Without proper reasons, we cannot get Russia to agree that we drive India away.
 
Cheepek said:
You know what is CGTN?

Here is SCO's map of member states.

Click to expand...
Why do you bother responding to the twitter warrior? @Cheepek you know how the guy spends all his time on twitter this is the post from Swamy's feed at least we know where he's getting it from a thread created on "news"

It's not the MAP of sco from what i can tell
People can go to the OFFICIAL SCO WEBSITE TO CROSSCHECK

it's from CGTN someone tweeted it to swamy and now it's true for OP

@Cheepek reverse Google searched it look at what i found
Pic is from 2018 from CGTN link attached below
news.cgtn.com

Xi Jinping: SCO becomes important force for promoting global development

news.cgtn.com

News from 2018 and people are jumping at "twitter news"
 
Last edited:
MH.Yang said:
I hope that the Indian govt will withdraw from SCO in order to retaliate against China.
Click to expand...
India should be kicked out from SCO and should never had been admitted to the group in the first place becos india is not a friend of china and the region. India is a friend of the us and west camp.
 
beijingwalker said:
True, India is a western asset in SCO, with India serving western interest, this group is going nowhere. If India doesn't leave, China should leave and start a new group.
Click to expand...
India should be kicked out from the group, india is not a friend of china and the region, but a friend of russia. More important, india's national interest is with us and the west. India joining the group effevtively paralyzed SCO that only serves the interest of india and us.
 

