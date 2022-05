China remains wary of Bangladesh diversifying its defense supplies​

The news agency has been criticized for having served as a propaganda tool for the incumbent central government,[7][8] distributing materials from a vast network of fake news websites,[9][10][11][12] and misreporting events.[7][13]

) is an Indian news agency that offers syndicated multimedia news feed to news-bureaus in India and elsewhere. [3] [4] [5] Established by Prem Prakash in 1971, it was the first agency in India to syndicate video news [6] and as of 2019, is the biggest television news agency in India.