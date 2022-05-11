What's new

China remains wary of Bangladesh diversifying its defense supplies

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,070
-5
12,355

China remains wary of Bangladesh diversifying its defense supplies​

ANI11 May, 2022
China remains wary of Bangladesh diversifying its defense supplies
Representative Image
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...esh-diversifying-its-defense-supplies/951013/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...ts-defense-supplies/951013/&via=ThePrintIndia
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArtic...+Bangladesh+diversifying+its+defense+supplies
Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 11 (ANI): China, being one of the largest defense suppliers of Bangladesh, is wary of Dhaka diversifying its defense supplies and acquiring quality defense items from India, Europe and the US.

China exports 19 per cent of its total arms to Bangladesh and the COVID-19 surge has hit Chinese defense supplies to Bangladesh, reported Bangladesh Live News.

Bangladesh Navy has reportedly complained to Chinese companies supplying spare parts for its corvettes, petrol crafts and inshore patrol vehicles about manufacturing defects and technical problems.

These naval ships were purchased under the China-Bangladesh Defense Contract signed in 2011, reported Bangladesh Live News.

M/s NORINCO, China, too apparently conveyed its inability to supply spare parts of main battle tanks that had been purchased from China in 2012 and 2013 ostensibly due to the COVID-19 situation.

In related developments, Bangladesh Navy too has reportedly highlighted to China Vanguard Industry Co Limited the increasing cost of defense items even as prices of defense items purchased from European and US Defense companies were reducing, Bangladesh Live News.

China was worried over these developments and was allaying Bangladeshi defense concerns about the increase in price and low-quality defense items, reported Bangladesh Live News.

Since Dhaka procured over 70 per cent of its arms from China in 2014-2018, Beijing was apprehensive about the Bangladesh Defense Forces’ dissatisfaction with the quality of supplies and its defense pricing.

Beijing is also concerned over Dhaka’s proposed purchase of defence-related items from India under the USD 500 million Line of Credit.

India had, in 2019, provided a similar amount of Line of Credit to Bangladesh for defence-related procurement to successfully implement the modernization Programme of Bangladesh Armed Forces “Forces Goal 2030”, reported Bangladesh Live News. (ANI)

theprint.in

China remains wary of Bangladesh diversifying its defense supplies

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 11 (ANI): China, being one of the largest defense suppliers of Bangladesh, is wary of Dhaka diversifying its defense supplies and acquiring quality defense items from India, Europe and the US. China exports 19 per cent of its total arms to Bangladesh and the COVID-19...
theprint.in theprint.in
 
mb444

mb444

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2012
4,523
1
7,573
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Black_cats said:

China remains wary of Bangladesh diversifying its defense supplies​

ANI11 May, 2022
China remains wary of Bangladesh diversifying its defense supplies
Representative Image
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://theprint.in/world/china-remains-wary-of-bangladesh-diversifying-its-defense-supplies/951013/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=China+remains+wary+of+Bangladesh+diversifying+its+defense+supplies&url=https://theprint.in/world/china-remains-wary-of-bangladesh-diversifying-its-defense-supplies/951013/&via=ThePrintIndia
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArtic...+Bangladesh+diversifying+its+defense+supplies
Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 11 (ANI): China, being one of the largest defense suppliers of Bangladesh, is wary of Dhaka diversifying its defense supplies and acquiring quality defense items from India, Europe and the US.

China exports 19 per cent of its total arms to Bangladesh and the COVID-19 surge has hit Chinese defense supplies to Bangladesh, reported Bangladesh Live News.

Bangladesh Navy has reportedly complained to Chinese companies supplying spare parts for its corvettes, petrol crafts and inshore patrol vehicles about manufacturing defects and technical problems.

These naval ships were purchased under the China-Bangladesh Defense Contract signed in 2011, reported Bangladesh Live News.

M/s NORINCO, China, too apparently conveyed its inability to supply spare parts of main battle tanks that had been purchased from China in 2012 and 2013 ostensibly due to the COVID-19 situation.

In related developments, Bangladesh Navy too has reportedly highlighted to China Vanguard Industry Co Limited the increasing cost of defense items even as prices of defense items purchased from European and US Defense companies were reducing, Bangladesh Live News.

China was worried over these developments and was allaying Bangladeshi defense concerns about the increase in price and low-quality defense items, reported Bangladesh Live News.

Since Dhaka procured over 70 per cent of its arms from China in 2014-2018, Beijing was apprehensive about the Bangladesh Defense Forces’ dissatisfaction with the quality of supplies and its defense pricing.

Beijing is also concerned over Dhaka’s proposed purchase of defence-related items from India under the USD 500 million Line of Credit.

India had, in 2019, provided a similar amount of Line of Credit to Bangladesh for defence-related procurement to successfully implement the modernization Programme of Bangladesh Armed Forces “Forces Goal 2030”, reported Bangladesh Live News. (ANI)

theprint.in

China remains wary of Bangladesh diversifying its defense supplies

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 11 (ANI): China, being one of the largest defense suppliers of Bangladesh, is wary of Dhaka diversifying its defense supplies and acquiring quality defense items from India, Europe and the US. China exports 19 per cent of its total arms to Bangladesh and the COVID-19...
theprint.in theprint.in
Click to expand...
What business is it of india what is happening between BD and China.

I am sure there are some issues as there are always is...howevers india going to replace China....🤣
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
20,912
2
32,586
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Asian News International (ANI) is an Indian news agency that offers syndicated multimedia news feed to news-bureaus in India and elsewhere.[3][4][5] Established by Prem Prakash in 1971, it was the first agency in India to syndicate video news[6] and as of 2019, is the biggest television news agency in India. The news agency has been criticized for having served as a propaganda tool for the incumbent central government,[7][8] distributing materials from a vast network of fake news websites,[9][10][11][12] and misreporting events.[7][13]
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
India wary of China setting up Bangladesh missile maintenance hub
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
xuxu1457
xuxu1457
B
Turkey-Bangladesh defense co-op ensures mutual benefits: Analysts
Replies
0
Views
348
Black_cats
B
D
Bangladesh: No Defence Procurement from US for Now
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
1K
bdslph
bdslph
D
Bangladesh donates medical supply to Sri Lanka
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
1K
Wood
Wood
F-6 enthusiast
Washington will not pick side in Bangladesh’s polls: Ambassador HAAS
Replies
5
Views
252
UKBengali
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom