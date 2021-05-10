China reluctant to approve $6b ML-I loan

Norwegian said: Amazing Chinese strategy. First put Pakistan in debt trap under CPEC and then stop further loans because Pakistan can't pay previous loans Click to expand...

Then Pakistan must look at alternative strategy for which the investment can come from China or even from Russia.1. Why is this long rail line necessary ? To transfer cargo or passengers ? If the second then is it necessary for the many people to really travel to justify having new lines ? Also, maybe the present line can stay but the trains themselves can be made more comfortable and modernized.2. Can't PIA and feeder bus services handle the passengers for Peshawar and Karachi ?Maybe these two things will require a more optimized investment.