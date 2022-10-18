China relies heavily on American technology for its hypersonic missile programs

F-22Raptor said: It’s US taxpayer funded American military technology. The Chinese build themselves off US taxpayer money and American know how. Click to expand...

Many Indians, Chinese and other nationalities contributed US technology growth. Most of them studied with state funded schools/universities (tax payer's money). Like I said, it's fair game. You can't be the only one benefiting from tax payer's money from other countries. This will increase more in future as other places gets more prosperous.