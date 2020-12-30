China Releases the Original Galwan Chinese Indian Clash Video

beijingwalker
China Releases the Original Galwan Clash Video
Hundreds of Indian soldiers armed with iron bars and sticks walked across the river to the Chinese side, China had just a dozen of soliders in the camp, Chinese were vastly outnumbered and got swarmed by Indians but they still managed to hold the ground , An officer and 2 soldiers were killed in fighting the overwhelming Indian horde, the PLA reinforcement finally arrived and Indians were routed completely and fled across the river, leaving many dead and equipment.
