China Releases the Original Galwan Chinese Indian Clash Video

China Releases the Original Galwan Clash Video

Hundreds of Indian soldiers armed with iron bars and sticks walked across the river to the Chinese side, China had just a dozen of soliders in the camp, Chinese were vastly outnumbered and got swarmed by Indians but they still managed to hold the ground , An officer and 2 soldiers were killed in fighting the overwhelming Indian horde, the PLA reinforcement finally arrived and Indians were routed completely and fled across the river, leaving many dead and equipment.
 
The footage shows a very different story from Indian account of the incident

Indian soldiers unarmed and caught by surprise in China clash, families say
www.reuters.com

Indian soldiers unarmed and caught by surprise in China clash, families say

Indian soldiers who died in close combat with Chinese troops last month were unarmed and surrounded by a larger force on a steep ridge, Indian government sources, two soldiers deployed in the area and families of the fallen men said.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Indians will go haywire when they own numerical advantage, but will either beg on their knees or flee when out numbered. Brits classified them as “non martial race" for a reason.
 
Indians are habitual liars !!
 
Hundreds of Indians armed with metal sticks walking across the river to the Chinese camp which had only a dozen of PLA soldiers, and Indians shameless claimed they were unarmed and were caught by surprise by PLA, can any liars be more shameless than Indians???
 
Not only are Indians gutless cowards, they’ve been exposed as blatant liars. Video evidence has completely exposed these Indian frauds. Literally the exact opposite happened of what the Indian government has been saying.
 
decide your story;
1) Indians went haywire because they outnumbered and were armed and killed 40
2) Indians ar elying they killed 40 and only 5 people died

Brits famously classified you as little, yello and cowardly. So let's not go there.
 
beijingwalker said:
Ok, Indians are always Indians.
let me get your story...HUNDREDS of "ARMED' INDIANS came against a DOZEN Chinese soldiers...and you killed 40....sure bro. Sounds convincing.

Besides most people died of hypothermia in the freezing waters. Those waters aren't freezing. Indians are just wading into it like nothing. This video is from one of the other dozens of clashes that took place last year. Ask your incompetent propogandists to do a better job next time.
It took you less than 24 hours to return Abhi...so we know what Pakistan will do.
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
let me get your story...HUNDREDS of "ARMED' INDIANS came against a DOZEN Chinese soldiers...and you killed 40....sure bro. Sounds convincing.

Besides most people died of hypothermia in the freezing waters. Those waters aren't freezing. Indians are just wading into it like nothing. This video is from one of the other dozens of clashes that took place last year. Ask your incompetent propogandists to do a better job next time.


It took you less than 24 hours to return Abhi...so we know what Pakistan will do.
Do you think Indian government will deny this video being the original one of the incident? ?Fake or not is easy to tell by both governments. Indian government can simply debunk it by showing your side of the video, right?
 
