China releases new quantum computing software

China releases new quantum computing software​

Source: Xinhua
2022-02-17

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China has released a new quantum computing programming software named "isQ-Core" and deployed it to the country's superconducting quantum hardware platform.

It represents a significant step forward in the combination of home-grown quantum computing hardware and software, said its primary developer, the Institute of Software under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

According to the institute, the isQ-Core has the advantages of simplicity, ease-of-use, high efficiency, solid scalability, and high reliability.

It will provide support for scientists to conduct quantum computing theory and application research, said the institute in a statement Thursday.

China has achieved rapid quantum computer development, with the launches of "Jiuzhang," "Zuchongzhi," and "Zuchongzhi 2" in recent years.

Similar to conventional computers, quantum computers also need software to manage hardware devices, run applications, and provide a user interface.

Researchers announced that they have deployed isQ-Core on a CAS quantum computing cloud platform, currently the largest in China in terms of hardware scale.
 

