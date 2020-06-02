What's new

China releases detailed rules on unreliable entity list mechanism

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
3,685
-14
9,248
Country
China
Location
China

China releases detailed rules on unreliable entity list - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

China’s Commerce Ministry on Saturday released detailed rules on the country’s unreliable entity list mechanism that could severely punish foreign entities and individuals for undermining China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

Foreign entities on China's unreliable entity list could face a ban or restriction on engaging in China-related import or export activities, ban or restriction on investment in China, ban or restriction on entering China, and restriction on or revoking work permits, status of stay or residence in China, according to the rules issued on Saturday.

A fine of the corresponding amount according to the severity of the circumstances may also be imposed on foreign entities on China's unreliable entity list.

The ministry did not release the first unreliable entity list involving specific foreign entities or individuals on Saturday.


Finally... after a year's delay... Beijing has finally come to realize that it's not possible to unilaterally remain open to American / Western business when the other side is deliberating sabotaging your efforts. "Opening up" is a two way road. If either side rejects it, then it ceases to exist. China must now fully decouple from the US and switch to BRI in a complete transformation of the economy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
H FO rejects India's 'unwarranted, irresponsible' comments on joint press release of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue Strategic & Foreign Affairs 3
kankan326 Proofs about Indian soldiers crossed LAC to build constructions on China side released China & Far East 16
GamoAccu Russia Pressurized China To Release Indian Soldiers, End Border Conflict With India Indian Defence Forum 70
52051 India NDTV: 10 indians released by China and all in good health Central & South Asia 16
M china releases 10 more captured soldiers back to India Central & South Asia 5
52051 China released 10 indian captives, including one LtCol and three majors China & Far East 52
beijingwalker China releases human rights report over US failure to handle epidemic COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
Naofumi China releases report/videos of 'several thousand' paratroopers moving to Tibet. Central & South Asia 199
Aryan0395 Investigative report by Associated Press shows China delayed releasing CoronaVirus info COVID-19 Coronavirus 4
F-22Raptor China delayed releasing coronavirus info, frustrating WHO COVID-19 Coronavirus 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top