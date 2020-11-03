What's new

China rejects report it had seized territory from Nepal as ‘unfounded, rumour’

A report in the Daily Telegraph published on Tuesday quoted Nepalese politicians as saying that Beijing had surreptitiously annexed more than 150 hectares on the Nepal-Tibet border, on the Nepalese side.

China on Tuesday dismissed a media report which said it had seized territory from Nepal as “completely unfounded” and “pure rumour”.

The foreign ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin was reacting to a report in the Daily Telegraph published on Tuesday that quoted Nepalese politicians as saying that Beijing had surreptitiously annexed more than 150 hectares on the Nepal-Tibet border, on the Nepalese side.

“The main opposition Nepalese Congress, which has been hyping the incident, is considered as a pro-India force,” the Global Times report said.

“I want to point out that the report is completely unfounded rumour,” Wang said when asked to comment on the news report.

The report “is not based on fact. It is a pure rumour,” Wang repeated when he was pressed further for a response.

In October, Chinese state media had denied similar reports that said China had encroached Nepalese land in the Humla district.

“The buildings that some in Nepal have accused China of encroaching on its land in Humla district falls within Chinese territory and is actually a newly-built village in Burang county in Ali, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region,” the nationalist tabloid Global Times had said in a report on October 16.


The report had blamed India for “hyping” the incident and accused the Nepalese opposition of making the allegations at the behest of New Delhi.


“The main opposition Nepalese Congress, which has been hyping the incident, is considered as a pro-India force,” the Global Times report said.

It then went to refer to the issue of India-Nepal territorial dispute.

“India actually has a long-running territorial dispute with Nepal. The Indian government included a disputed area with Nepal to its new territory map in 2019, triggering conflicts between the two countries. In response, Nepal published a new map, which included Kalapani and other areas into its territory,” the report added.

OppositeDay said:
You're confusing the illegal pretender government on Taiwan (ROC) with the legitimate government in Beijing (PRC).
Haha, right now only the government of Taiwan claims that outer Mongolia belongs to China, don't know if the Taiwan government it still has retained the outer Mongolia office or not.

The irony is that Taiwan wants to be independent but he also claimed to own these lands by KMT
 
CatSultan said:
China has claimed territories from almost all its neighbors. Its basically an empire.
China even claimed lands inside Pakistan up to and including the Hunza Valley until that matter was settled in the 60's.

Recently it's been trying to call itself a "near Arctic nation" by buying land in Russia and changing the legal definition of what it means to be "a near Arctic nation" since it wants to lay claim to the Arctic resources. There's also Tajikistan’s Pamir Region (already shown in your map) that's claimed by China.

And who can forget this:

1604470678023.png


^That's Chinese State run Media.....they deleted the tweet later on. :lol:
 
Itachi said:
China even claimed lands inside Pakistan up to and including the Hunza Valley until that matter was settled in the 60's.

Recently it's been trying to call itself a "near Arctic nation" by buying land in Russia and changing the legal definition of what it means to be "a near Arctic nation" since it wants to lay claim to the Arctic resources. There's also Tajikistan’s Pamir Region (already shown in your map) that's claimed by China.

And who can forget this:

^That's Chinese State run Media.....they deleted the tweet later on. :lol:
What's wrong with that? In actuality the Mount Qomolangma, Nepalese people call her Sagarmatha, lies in border land of China and Nepal, that is why there is the North Face (from the side of Tibet Autonomous Region) and the South Face, from Nepal side. The highest peak is located in both countries. And a little exaggeration like that says nothing about the change of geography. Just a nitpick by some loser!

Today, the territorial dispute is between INDIA and NEPAL.... NOT between CHINA and NEPAL!! :p:
 
