China rejects 'food-hoarding' claims, slams waste by US, developed world, China accounts for a quarter of the world food production​

China stands as the world’s largest grain producer and third largest grain exporter.

China has managed to feed one fifth of world’s population by accounting for a quarter of the world’s total food production with less than 9% of world’s arable land.

China Daily: Recently, some people in certain Western countries have been accusing China of “hoarding grains” in the international market. They demand more actions from China for global food security. Do you have any comment?Wang Wenbin: The Chinese government always attaches great importance to the issue of food security. We follow a vision on food security that is centered on “self-sufficiency in grain supply and absolute security of staple grains”.The year 2021 marks the seventh consecutive year that China secured an annual grain production of over 1.3 trillion jin (650 million tons).We have the capability and confidence of being self-reliant in securing our own food supply. It is unnecessary for China to “hoard grains” in the international market.his achievement is in itself a significant contribution to world food security.In the meantime, China has shown its responsibility as a major country and made positive contributions to ensuring global food security. Under the Global Development Initiative put forward by China, food security is made one of the eight priority areas of cooperation.We will mobilize efforts from all parties across the globe to draw on each other’s strength, and pool the strength for achieving all sustainable development goals including food security. China has always been an important strategic partner of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in South-South cooperation.In recent years, we have donated a total of $130 million to the FAO’s South-South Cooperation Programme. China has sent a large number of experts and technical personnel to countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean and to Pacific Island Countries.China has donated the largest amount of fund, sent the most experts, and undertaken the most projects under the framework of the FAO’s South-South Cooperation Programme among all developing countries. Since the start of COVID-19, China has responded actively to the appeal of the UN and other international organizations by providing emergency food assistance to many countries.China’s contribution to stabilizing world food production and supply has been widely praised by the international community. Besides, China actively advocates reducing food loss and food waste. If we can reduce food loss by one percentage point, we can save up to 28 million tons of food that is enough to feed 70 million people. President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of food conservation on many occasions.In 2021, China held the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste, which received warm response from the international community including G20 member states. We are sad to see that in many developing countries with food shortage, people don’t have enough to eat while in some developed countries, food often goes uneaten and gets dumped in the trash can. The amount of food wasted in developed countries each year is nearly as much as the sum of food produced in sub-Saharan Africa. According to the US Department of Agriculture, food waste is estimated at between 30-40% of the food supply in the US. In 2018, food waste in the US totaled 103 million tons, with an approximate value of $161 billion.