China Reins In Its Belt and Road Program, $1 Trillion Later

China has spent a trillion dollars to expand its influence across Asia, Africa and Latin America through its Belt and Road infrastructure program. Now, Beijing is working on an overhaul of the troubled initiative, according to people involved in policy-making.

A slowing global economy, combined with rising interest rates and higher inflation, have left countries struggling to repay their debts to China. Tens of billions of dollars of loans have gone sour, and numerous development projects have stalled. Western leaders have criticized China’s lending practices, which some have labeled “debt-trap diplomacy,” embarrassing Beijing. Many economists and investors have said the country’s lending practices have contributed to debt crises in places like Sri Lanka and Zambia.

www.wsj.com

China Reins In Its Belt and Road Program, $1 Trillion Later

After tens of billions of dollars in loans have gone sour and many infrastructure development projects have stalled, Beijing is revamping its troubled initiative.
www.wsj.com
 

