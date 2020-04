China refutes foreign media claims of exporting faulty medical equipment

Chinese mask-makers had made it clear to their Dutch clients prior to shipment, that the masks were intended for non-medical use

The products were also listed as 'non-medical masks' at customs

the masks purchased by Dutch clients are intended for personal protection rather than medical use at hospitals

Non-medical masks cannot be used for medical purposes. Medical staff in intensive care units cannot use them

To strengthen supervision over the quality of medical exports, China as of Wednesday requires all medical products to obtain a certificate from Chinese regulators before export, according to a statement released by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on Tuesday.



Previously, Chinese companies could export medical products if they had the appropriate foreign certificates, like those issued by the US Food and Drug Administration or the EU, which issues CE certificates.