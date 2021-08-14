Gallery



China recently unveiled Wing Loong-10 Ground Attack Drone. It is capable of conducting long-range ground attack missions. It uses 1Ton thrust ZF850 Engine.It can carry 440 pounds combined of both weapons and reconnaissance gear, has a range of 2,500 miles and can remain aloft for 20 hours.The drone is capable of being fitted with a variety of sensors, including a forward looking infrared turret and synthetic aperture radar. Intended for use as a surveillance and aerial reconnaissance platform, the drone is capable of being fitted with air-to-surface weapons for use in an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) role.It can carry the BA-7 air-to-ground missile, YZ-212 laser-guided bomb, YZ-102A anti-personnel bomb and 50kg LS-6 miniature guided bomb.