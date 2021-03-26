What's new

China recalls its ambassador from Lithuania

China has recalled its ambassador from Lithuania and told the Lithuanian ambassador to leave Beijing. The announcement comes after the Lithuanian government allowed Taiwan authorities to open a "representative office" under the name of "Taiwan" instead of "Taipei." A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned the decision, saying China's sovereignty and territorial integrity is a red line that should not be crossed. The spokesman urged Lithuania to immediately rectify the situation and not move further down a wrong path. Separatist activities would inevitably fail, he added.
 
I hope Lithuania sticks to it and sets an example for other countries who claim to support Taiwan.

If Lithuania backs down, this will be another boring farce, a waste of time.

GO, Lithuania! GO！ :azn: :azn: :azn:
 
