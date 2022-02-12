What's new

China rebukes 'tool of US hegemony'

China rebukes ‘tool of US hegemony’​

Beijing says the regional Quad talks were created to “besiege” the country

Beijing said on Friday that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad), a format for annual consultations between the US, Australia, India, and Japan, is “essentially a tool for containing and besieging China [in order] to maintain US hegemony.”

“It aims to stoke confrontation and undermine international solidarity and cooperation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters. “As the Cold War is long over, the attempt to forge a so-called alliance to contain China wins no support and leads nowhere.”

Zhao urged the four countries to drop the “antiquated Cold War mentality” and change their approach to China.

The remarks came after foreign ministers of the Quad countries met in Melbourne, Australia on Friday. They issued a joint statement, pledging to keep the Indo-Pacific region “free from coercion” – an apparent reference to the accusations that Beijing was intimidating its neighbors.

The Quad members also vowed to “meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the South and East China Seas.”

China’s relations with the US and Australia have deteriorated significantly in recent years, with the sides accusing each other of violating international norms and stoking tensions.

In September, the US, Australia, and the UK signed a strategic security pact known as AUKUS, which China similarly blasted as an attempt to undermine stability in the region.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspaper on Thursday that Australia has “set an incredibly powerful example” by resisting trade sanctions from Beijing.

www.rt.com

China rebukes ‘tool of US hegemony’

Beijing has said that the annual Quad meetings between the US, Australia, India, and Japan were designed to “besiege” China
www.rt.com www.rt.com
 
delusional supa pawa India is basically a totally opportunistic country. India stabbed China in the back in 1962 when it saw that China were at odds with both the USA and Soviet Union at that time, hoping to force China to give up Chinese territory with the reasoning that China would dare not to open another front of conflict with India. Now, India see the same opportunity to extract concessions from China by joining the US led West's anti-China gang with the same reasoning that China won't dare to be in conflict with the West and supa pawa India at the same time. both times China proves supa pawa is wrong and a joke !
 
China is not wrong. This is a anti China grouping and China can do nothing about it.
India I believe joined only after seeing the misbehavior of the Chinese.
For India it's a natural grouping as we can tie down accords with these developed countries for emergency supplies , both military and non military.
Inter operability might be a issue on land but on sea we share quite a few platforms.
Hopefully it doesn't just remain a talk shop and something concrete emerges on the ground.
 

