China rebukes ‘tool of US hegemony’​

China rebukes ‘tool of US hegemony’ Beijing has said that the annual Quad meetings between the US, Australia, India, and Japan were designed to “besiege” China

Beijing says the regional Quad talks were created to “besiege” the countryBeijing said on Friday that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad), a format for annual consultations between the US, Australia, India, and Japan, isChinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.Zhao urged the four countries to drop theand change their approach to China.The remarks came after foreign ministers of the Quad countries met in Melbourne, Australia on Friday. They issued a joint statement, pledging to keep the Indo-Pacific region– an apparent reference to the accusations that Beijing was intimidating its neighbors.The Quad members also vowed toChina’s relations with the US and Australia have deteriorated significantly in recent years, with the sides accusing each other of violating international norms and stoking tensions.In September, the US, Australia, and the UK signed a strategic security pact known as AUKUS, which China similarly blasted as an attempt to undermine stability in the region.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspaper on Thursday that Australia hasby resisting trade sanctions from Beijing.