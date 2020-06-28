China reaffirms commitment to make COVID-19 vaccines global public good Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday reaffirmed China's commitment to make its vaccines a global public good, saying the country will actively consider providing the vaccines to African countries when they are available for use.

Wang made the remarks at a reception commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).In his speech, Wang spoke highly of the efforts of the FOCAC in enhancing the friendship between the Chinese and African peoples.China will continue to work with Africa to fully deliver on the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against COVID-19, with greater focus on public health, economic reopening and improvement of livelihoods, Wang said.China will continue to support Africa's infrastructure construction, advancement of its industrialization process, and the enhancement of independent development capabilities, and welcome the establishment of a free trade zone on the African continent, he continued, adding that China and Africa should deepen free trade cooperation and industrial and supply chain connectivity.The Chinese side is willing to discuss with the African side a strategic cooperation framework for addressing climate change and jointly actively respond to the challenges of climate change, Wang noted.China and Africa should firmly defend the central role of the United Nations in international and multilateral affairs, defend the basic norms of international relations, defend multilateralism, fairness and justice, jointly respond to various global challenges, participate in the global governance process, and promote a fairer international order, he went on.Hailing the forum as a common treasure of China and Africa, Wang said China is willing to work with Africa to polish up this "golden sign," prepare for the new forum next year, push the China-Africa comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level, and promote the high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation.