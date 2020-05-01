What's new

China 'ready to work with Russia' to resist US global dominance

  • Beijing’s envoy to Moscow underscores need for two countries to work together to uphold multilateralism
  • Commitment comes as Trump administration tries to reset relations with Russia
Published: 12:05am, 15 Oct, 2020



China will work with Russia
to defend multilateralism and resist US attempts at global dominance.
That was the message Beijing’s ambassador to Moscow, Zhang Hanhui, delivered in an interview with Russian media.
“History and practice have proven that multilateralism is the right path to take. Upholding multilateralism and democratisation of international relations is not only the choice for China, but also the choice for most countries in the world,” Zhang said, according to a transcript of the interview posted on the embassy’s website on Tuesday.
Russia and China taking on the global homo alliance in which India is an essential member of?
 
Putin and Xi will make formidable partners for any axis of power. If India joins them it will be the end of the western world, a Mongol type afflicted economic apocalypse wreaked to reshape the world.
 
