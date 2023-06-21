China ready to welcome Bangladesh to BRICS: Spokesperson​

UNB DhakaPublished: 20 Jun 2023, 19:36Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives for a welcome ceremony in Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia on 9 July 2015 at the start of the 7th BRICS summit.China has said the expansion of BRICS is a political consensus reached by all five members of the grouping."China is committed to advancing the BRICS expansion and stands ready to bring more like-minded partners into the big family of BRICS," said Spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry Mao Ning on Tuesday commenting on Bangladesh’s approach to joining BRICS.Mao said an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries, BRICS is committed to upholding multilateralism, vigorously advancing the reform of the global governance system and increasing the representation and say of emerging markets and developing countries.On 19 June, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh would welcome if BRICS invites it formally to join the grouping of five member states - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.“We will surely join once they invite us. We are yet to receive any formal letter (inviting us to join). BRICS leaders are thinking of taking some emerging economies – around eight new countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Bangladesh,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.Earlier in Geneva, Momen hinted that Bangladesh is likely to become a member of BRICS in August this year.BRICS leaders are expected to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa from 22-24 August. The Summit will be hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre (SCC) in Johannesburg, Gauteng.BRICS leaders will engage with business during the BRICS Business Forum and engage with the New Development Bank, BRICS Business Council, and other mechanisms during the Summit.South Africa will also continue its outreach to leaders from Africa and the global South and hold a BRICS Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue during the 15th BRICS Summit.Momen recently joined the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting virtually at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of South Africa Naledi Pandor said the current global economic crises are inducing countries to cooperate more in regional and multilateral platforms.Momen referred to the development, economic, environmental, and health-related focus of the BRICS nations.He suggested that the BRICS member states transfer their cost-effective technology to the developing partners.