To act as an mediator, one has to create some sense of credibility. When a country wants to block India's NSG membership inventing an absurd clause of its own (to sign NPT), does not care for International verdict itself (ICJ verdict on SCS), blocks Masud Azhar to be declared as an UN designated terrorist (only country among 15 in UNSC), such credibility goes to ditch. And don't forget this is the same country, whose official mouth piece was envisaging entering Kashmir on behalf of Pakistan just few days back.

