What's new

China Ready to Mass Produce Satellites with First Smart Assembly Line

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,382
1
73,963
Country
China
Location
China
China Ready to Mass Produce Satellites with First Smart Assembly Line

2021-05-13


China’s first satellite made entirely via an automated, smart production line rolled off the assembly line on Thursday, establishing the country’s mass production capacity for such spacecraft, Xinhua reported. The satellite fresh off the assembly line is domestically developed by state-owned company China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited. Completed in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, it is a typical satellite with seven systems that can be mass-produced.

Its final assembly and testing were completed on the smart production line, which was built in 2019. Source

The smart production line can produce 240 satellites per year, each weighing less than one tonne.

The smart production line increases production efficiency by over 40 percent, cuts the production space for each satellite by 70 percent and shortens the production cycle by over 80 percent. The smart production line can control procedures automatically, with data analysis and results sent to the control terminal in real time. The technology shifts satellite production from human-driven to data-driven, making mass production possible.

www.bollyinside.com

China Ready to Mass Produce Satellites with First Smart Assembly Line - Space Bollyinside

China’s first satellite made entirely via an automated, smart production line rolled off the assembly line on Thursday, establishing the country’s mass
www.bollyinside.com www.bollyinside.com
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,092
19
5,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Just under one ton or much less than one ton make a huge difference? Is this china’s answer to starlink?
 
O

ozranger

FULL MEMBER
Jul 3, 2012
492
1
817
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
FuturePAF said:
Just under one ton or much less than one ton make a huge difference? Is this china’s answer to starlink?
Click to expand...
I personally don't believe China will follow the Starlink path as China has ubiquitous deployment of 5G SA networks.

The mass production of and rapid launching capabilities using solid fuel rockets with light weight satellites are for both commercial and military use. In doing it China will make sure they can win a satellite shoot-down competition with the US once a conventional war arises between these 2 powers.
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
2,592
-4
5,167
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
beijingwalker said:
China Ready to Mass Produce Satellites with First Smart Assembly Line

2021-05-13


China’s first satellite made entirely via an automated, smart production line rolled off the assembly line on Thursday, establishing the country’s mass production capacity for such spacecraft, Xinhua reported. The satellite fresh off the assembly line is domestically developed by state-owned company China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited. Completed in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, it is a typical satellite with seven systems that can be mass-produced.

Its final assembly and testing were completed on the smart production line, which was built in 2019. Source

The smart production line can produce 240 satellites per year, each weighing less than one tonne.

The smart production line increases production efficiency by over 40 percent, cuts the production space for each satellite by 70 percent and shortens the production cycle by over 80 percent. The smart production line can control procedures automatically, with data analysis and results sent to the control terminal in real time. The technology shifts satellite production from human-driven to data-driven, making mass production possible.

www.bollyinside.com

China Ready to Mass Produce Satellites with First Smart Assembly Line - Space Bollyinside

China’s first satellite made entirely via an automated, smart production line rolled off the assembly line on Thursday, establishing the country’s mass
www.bollyinside.com www.bollyinside.com
Click to expand...
So the mass assembly line is finally ready.
This was announced a few years ago.
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
3,271
-7
12,222
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
FuturePAF said:
Just under one ton or much less than one ton make a huge difference? Is this china’s answer to starlink?
Click to expand...
Yes, to Produce that kind LEO Mega-Constellation

yinhe-1-satellitejpg_48910.jpg


They plan for 13,000 Satellites Mega-Constellation for State-Owned Enterprises, and much more for Private Space Companies.

For State Owned Enterprises
Untitled.png

https://spacenews.com/china-is-deve...0-satellite-communications-megaconstellation/


To Support their Smart City, 5G+, Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Driving, Robot Delivery, and Robo Taxi Projects across their country & will be expanded to Belt & Road Members in the future

AI.jpg

maxresdefault.jpg
enfmt8yuuaexkie.jpg
kfc-01.jpg
Di8pSfoUYAAxn7I.jpg
Self Driving.jpg
Self Driving 2.jpg



AutoX (Shenzhen AI Company) has opened its fully driverless RoboTaxi Program to the public in Shenzhen Area. This marks the first time in the world that the general public will be able to book a completely autonomous RoboTaxi without accompanying safety drivers.

This video shows how the fully driverless RoboTaxi operates from a passenger’s perspective. The vehicle runs on regular public roads in the city, takes unprotected left turns at busy intersections, makes side passes on streets, deals with a scooter running traffic lights, and more.



Chinese people really living in the Future :enjoy:

Chinese, you guys are Crazy, leaving other people behind in Stone age :hitwall:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
4K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
shazlion
  • Poll
Floods, Tsunamis, Airlines Crashes & Earthquakes: HAARP Used in Pak., Indonesia, Iran, Japan? ETC.
Replies
13
Views
6K
Dr. NooB NinjA
Dr. NooB NinjA
monitor
  • Locked
Pakistan Air Force vs. Indian Air Force
2 3
Replies
30
Views
79K
naveenp
naveenp
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom