China Ready to Mass Produce Satellites with First Smart Assembly Line

2021-05-13China’s first satellite made entirely via an automated, smart production line rolled off the assembly line on Thursday, establishing the country’s mass production capacity for such spacecraft, Xinhua reported. The satellite fresh off the assembly line is domestically developed by state-owned company China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited. Completed in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, it is a typical satellite with seven systems that can be mass-produced.Its final assembly and testing were completed on the smart production line, which was built in 2019. SourceThe smart production line can produce 240 satellites per year, each weighing less than one tonne.The smart production line increases production efficiency by over 40 percent, cuts the production space for each satellite by 70 percent and shortens the production cycle by over 80 percent. The smart production line can control procedures automatically, with data analysis and results sent to the control terminal in real time. The technology shifts satellite production from human-driven to data-driven, making mass production possible.