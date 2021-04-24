China 'Ready' to Help India Fight COVID-19 Crisis Amid U.S. Vaccine Materials Ban

"Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the U.S., I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the U.S. so that vaccine production can ramp up," Poonawalla tweeted last Friday. "Your administration has the details."

China "ready" to help India fight COVID-19 crisis amid U.S. vaccine material ban "The COVID-19 pandemic is a common enemy of all mankind that necessitates international solidarity and mutual assistance," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.