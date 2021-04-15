China reach Tokyo Olympics with thrilling extra-time win over South Korea
Wang Shuang scored twice in their Asian women's football qualifier as China drew 2-2 with South Korea on the night to win 4-3 on aggregate and book a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021.
China's women's football team have booked their spot at the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021 after beating South Korea 4-3 on aggregate in the Asian Olympic Qualifier Final.
Going into the match 2-1 down from the first leg, the Koreans scored first through Kang Chae-rim after 31 mins in Suzhou.
Then, just before half-time, Choe Yu-ri scored a vital second away goal to put the visitors 3-2 up on aggregate.
China hit back through star midfielder Wang Shuang in the 69th minute, much to the delight of the estimated 10,000 fans in the stadium, to level the game .
With the game tied at 3-3, and both teams having scored two away goals on aggregate, the tie went into extra time.
And right at the end of the first period, former PSG player Wang scored again with a tidy left-foot finish to put China in front.
The visitors were unable to respond with the match ending 2-2 on the day, and China going through to their second consecutive Games having reached the quarter-finals at Rio 2016.
In the other outstanding qualifier, Chile lead 2-1 after the first leg against Cameroon.
Wang Shuang scored twice in their Asian women's football qualifier as China drew 2-2 with South Korea on the night to win 4-3 on aggregate and book a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021.
China's women's football team have booked their spot at the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021 after beating South Korea 4-3 on aggregate in the Asian Olympic Qualifier Final.
Going into the match 2-1 down from the first leg, the Koreans scored first through Kang Chae-rim after 31 mins in Suzhou.
Then, just before half-time, Choe Yu-ri scored a vital second away goal to put the visitors 3-2 up on aggregate.
China hit back through star midfielder Wang Shuang in the 69th minute, much to the delight of the estimated 10,000 fans in the stadium, to level the game .
With the game tied at 3-3, and both teams having scored two away goals on aggregate, the tie went into extra time.
And right at the end of the first period, former PSG player Wang scored again with a tidy left-foot finish to put China in front.
The visitors were unable to respond with the match ending 2-2 on the day, and China going through to their second consecutive Games having reached the quarter-finals at Rio 2016.
In the other outstanding qualifier, Chile lead 2-1 after the first leg against Cameroon.