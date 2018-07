However, China land prices are half the prices in comparable cities in India.

State transferred $822 billion in land to private sector in 2017





Property developers’ demand for purchasing land grew as the property market destocked excessive inventories, pushing China’s total revenue from land transfer to surpass CNY5.2 trillion (USD822 billion)in 2017, setting a new high.



Property developers purchased 255 million square meters of land in 2017, up 15.8 percent from a year earlier.



Unbalanced growth in consumption and investment is because of the difference between rural and urban

Hokou Reform would fix consumption balance and remove the trade surplus