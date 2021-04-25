beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
China ramps up vaccination drive with free eggs, other goods
A medical worker stands near billboards portraying renowned Chinese Dr. Zhong Nanshan with the words “Vaccine China Made” at a vaccination site in Beijing on Friday, April 9, 2021. China’s success at controlling the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a population that has seemed almost reluctant to get vaccinated. Now, it is accelerating its inoculation campaign by offering incentives — free eggs, store coupons and discounts on groceries and merchandise — to those getting a shot. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
China offering free eggs to encourage jabbing
By Cedric Farrugia
-
April 16, 2021 10:46 AM
China’s success at controlling the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a population that has seemed almost reluctant to get vaccinated. So it is accelerating its inoculation campaign by offering incentives — free eggs, store coupons and discounts on groceries and merchandise — to those getting a shot.
Shopping malls have offered points at stores or coupons. A temple in Beijing offered free entry to anyone showing proof of vaccination. Shanghai is using buses in its campaign to set up mobile vaccination points.
In Beijing, a poster by a city-run health centre says, “Good news. Starting from today, residents 60-years-old and above who have got their first shot are eligible for five ‘jin’ (2.5 kilograms) of eggs. First come, first served.”
“I think everyone has a sense of security and comfort, and there’s no big rush to get vaccinated unless you are asked to do so,” said Helen Chen, a health care specialist at a market research firm in Shanghai.
China wants to open up as it prepares to welcome tens of thousands of visitors as host of the Winter Olympics in February 2022.
China offering free eggs to encourage jabbing
Reports in foreign media say that China is accelerating its inoculation campaign by offering incentives to those getting jabbed.
