China ramps up satellite tracking station near Ladakh

Barely 60km from Demchok in Eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control, the Chinese are ramping up a satellite tracking station that will allow them to closely monitor Indian space. Satellite images of the last six months analysed by India Today’s OSINT team indicate that China is expanding the Ngari satellite tracking station. It’s not the expansion alone but China has made efforts to conceal the facility, giving it a 'kaalchakra' shape to camouflage it as a Buddhist building. As space becomes a new war fighting domain these kinds of technological advancements are being applied for enhancing military power. Satellite technology gives global reach to any nation's war efforts without human presence. The construction of Ngari Satellite Observatory, located 20km South-West of Ngari town at a height of 5,100m, was observed in 2013. The base was made operational in 2014, yet the construction continues even today. The observatory has various domes with sliding windows containing satellite tracking and observing equipment. These domes have special gyros for faster movement of the trackers. A special building with a sliding roof is observed. Such sliding-roofed buildings in China’s other facilities are also used by laser-firing guns. A white parabolic dish antenna fires directly towards the Indian facility at Sriharikota, suggesting very strongly that this facility is monitoring all Indian launches from there. The satellite observatory claims to be working on quantum experiments with photon teleportation with satellites from 500km to 1,400km height. Such photon teleportation experiments cannot be carried out without tracking satellites very precisely. The expansions include one building with a slit dome and a sliding roof and another building with large reflector and a rotatable dish antenna likely to be deployed soon. The area at a height of 5,400m is the third expansion observed. The area is being levelled possibly for additional tracking equipment. For more follow the link below. https://www.indiatoday.in/india/sto...acking-station-near-ladakh-1710845-2020-08-13