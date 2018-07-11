China raises anti-dumping duties for some US optical fiber products CGTN Updated 2018-07-10 China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Tuesday it is raising anti-dumping tariff rates for some optical fiber products imported from the United States. Starting from July 11, the new anti-dumping tariff rates for dispersion unsifted single-mode optical fiber imported from the US will range between 33.3 percent to 78.2 percent, up from a previous range of 4.7 percent to 18.6 percent, according to the ministry. The optical fiber affected is widely used for high-speed and long-distance transmission in the telecommunications industry. The review has discovered there are dumping practices, according to the ministry. China started to impose anti-dumping duties on dispersion unshifted single-mode optical fiber imported from the United States and the EU from April 2011 for five years after a probe discovered their previous dumping practices. In April 2017, the MOFCOM decided to impose the duties on optical fiber for another five years. In August 2017, the MOFCOM decided to review the margin of dumping from US companies, after domestic companies filed an application claiming that US companies had increased their dumping margin. https://news.cgtn.com/news/3d3d514f79457a4e78457a6333566d54/share_p.html