What's new

China Railway's Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 4.5%

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,484
-13
94,404
Country
China
Location
China

China Railway's Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 4.5%​

Oct 31, 2022 9:49 AM GMT+8
By Ben Otto

China Railway Group Ltd.'s net profit rose in the third quarter, helped by higher revenue and one-off gains including government aid and interest income.

The Beijing-based company posted a net profit of 7.89 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) in the period, up 4.5% from the same period a year earlier, it said late Friday.

Excluding non-recurring items such as gains of CNY223.0 million in government aid and CNY365.6 million from interest income received from non-financial enterprises, net profit in the quarter fell 2.5% on year to CNY7.33 billion, it said.

Revenue rose 6.4% on year in the quarter to CNY288.78 billion.

For the first nine months of the year, net profit rose to CNY23.02 billion from CNY20.65 billion in the year-ago period, while revenue rose more than 10% to CNY848.18 billion.

The company's value of new contracts in the first nine months rose 35% on year to CNY1.983 trillion, with its end-September backlog up 22% on year to CNY5.53 trillion.

"Due to the impact of environmental changes at home and abroad, there are still some prominent contradictions and problems in China's economic operation at present, and the economic development still faces many difficulties and challenges," China Railway said. It added, however, that "accelerated recovery of investment in infrastructure construction has played a positive role" in helping to stabilize the country's economy.

China Railway's Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 4.5%

www.morningstar.com www.morningstar.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
China’s top chip maker SMIC beats earnings estimates despite threat of more US sanctions
Replies
3
Views
547
qwerrty
Q
Hamartia Antidote
Tencent posts first revenue decline since going public, cut 5,500 jobs in second quarter
Replies
0
Views
142
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Q
BYD Company sees up to 1000% increase in profits as deliveries rise: Q3 Estimate
Replies
0
Views
71
qwerrty
Q
beijingwalker
BYD sold four times as many vehicles in China as Tesla
Replies
0
Views
37
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
China: Alibaba dismisses over 9,000 employees in 3 months after 50% fall in net income
Replies
10
Views
326
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom