China Radio International Persian-language website

http://persian.cri.cn/index.htm Beautiful, just beautiful. Also notice the fantastic "Morvaaride Shargh" magazine accessible at the bottom left of the main page. This and other Persian language services from Russia and China are a welcome antidote to poisonous western (and allied) media broadcasting in Farsi. Hopefully more and more Iranians brainwashed by the BBC, VoA, Manoto, Saudi International etc will start turning to these healthy alternatives. Of course, China- and Russia- based media still reflect the views of foreign nations and their governments hence they shall not replace the primacy of national media. Yet Peking and Moscow at least are not existential enemies of Iran and the Iranian people, they do not have the destruction and dismemberment of Iran on their agendas unlike the US, EU and zionist regimes. At least their media are not attempting to brainwash Iranians into adopting positions and engaging into actions which will inevitably lead to collective mass suicide, just like they drove the Libyan, Syrian, Iraqi people and many others to their own demise by inciting fake "colored revolutions" and other such subversive enterprises. Therefore unlike western and zionist Persian language media, these are legitimate secondary complements to domestic Iranian sources.