China quietly fuels India and Pakistan's next conflict

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
China quietly fuels India and Pakistan’s next conflict
Pakistan's surprise move to declare contested Gilgit-Baltistan region a province will irk India and please China

China quietly fuels India and Pakistan’s next conflict

PESHAWAR – In the run-up to recent local elections, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced he had granted “provisional” provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, a semi-autonomous state that In…
What does GB have to do with India? The only move that has created instability is India revoking article 370. This is just more Indian verbal diarrhea due to their fear of China now that Trump is no longer going to reign them in.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

I am really surprised that even China/Chinese media does buy Pakistan version and still pakistani's friends believed that the other countries will be believed on their version.


Below mentioned article only acknowledging india's version.

Bold Points
How India will respond is a wild card, but analysts suggest New Delhi could opt for new ceasefire-breaking surgical strikes in the territory as it did in September 2016 across the Line of Control in Kashmir, then reputedly to hit militant launch pads.

A future strike, however, would likely be on Pakistani security forces as they move to consolidate Islamabad’s control on the territory.


What does GB have to do with India? The only move that has created instability is India revoking article 370. This is just more Indian verbal diarrhea due to their fear of China now that Trump is no longer going to reign them in.
As per the UN, it is a disputed territory which one pakistan's talk about UN resolution. As per the UN, pakistan part of j & k (GB and called azad kashmir), Akshai chin and indian part of j & k.................... All are the part of J & K.
 
China doesn't have to fuel anything. China is helping to level the playing field.
 
