First you said Doklam is Bhutan territory and you are protecting Bhutan. After your unilateral retreat and PLA fortified Doklam, now you say Doklam is Chinese territoryBefore you said China withdrew our construction equipment. Now it turns out to be a lie to cover up Modi's humiliation at Doklam.Do you know what road re-laying on the Chinese side means? It means the Chinese are re-laying the road, not Bhutanese or Indians re-laying the road. The location of the road is stated plainly: in Doklam "not far from the stand-off point."