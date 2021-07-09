What's new

China pushes for inquiry into Canada's hate crimes against indigenous people

7 lip 2021
Jiang Duan, minister of the Chinese mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said Canada needs to do more than offering "a simple apology" after the remains of more than 1,000 indigenous children were found at former indigenous residential schools. China urges Canada to conduct a "thorough and impartial" investigation into the people responsible and to address its own systemic discrimination and hate crimes, Jiang said.


USA, Canada and Australia are illegal entities build on the graves of killed Natives.
 
