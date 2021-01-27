beijingwalker
China punishes over 197,000 officials for violating frugality rules in 2020
lXinhua, January 27, 2021
A total of 197,761 Chinese officials were punished in 2020 for violating frugality rules, the country's top anti-graft body said Tuesday.
They were involved in 136,203 cases, according to a statement by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.
In December 2020 alone, 26,922 officials involved in 18,505 cases were punished, including 125 at the prefecture or equivalent level, and 1,316 at the county or equivalent level, according to the statement.
Among the officials punished during the month, 14,134 were accused of the practices of bureaucratism or formalities for formalities' sake, with 9,356 related cases handled.
Also in December 2020, authorities investigated 9,149 cases of hedonism and extravagant conduct, such as giving or accepting gifts, awarding unauthorized allowances or bonuses, and misusing public funds for banquets, with 12,788 officials penalized, said the statement.
The CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality in late 2012 to prevent undesirable work practices.
