China punishes 11,351 officials in April for violating frugality rules​

30 May, 2022 04:13 am ISTBeijing [China], May 30 (ANI): China’s top anti-graft body punished 11,351 people in April for violating the country’s eight-point code on improving Party and government conduct.The punished were involved in 7,441 cases, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the monthly statement by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.Among them, 7,603 received Party disciplinary or administrative penalties, said the statement.As many as 6,411 were sanctioned for engaging in formalities for formalities’ sake or bureaucratism practices, and 4,940 were punished for hedonism and extravagant conduct, the Chinese media agency reported.Back in 2012, the CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality to combat undesirable work practices.