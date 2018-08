China punish raidical uyghers seperatists not beucase they are Muslim

I want all Pakistani members be clear that it is because some Uygher radical seperatists&terrorists severly dampen unity and integrity of PRC, so that we have to handle them with iron hands by law.



it has nothing to do with Muslim and Islam. To be honest, the west supports Chinese Uygher radical seperatists with funds and meida propoganda, which 100%of them is distorted and fabricated. and they still want drive a wedge between China and Mulsim world, and used as a tool by Indian members to enstrange China and Pakistan relatiopnship.



An innocent Muslim is well protected by Constitutions of PRC, cause they are familiy members.



and i here address those fake and arrogant Chinese members here, do not fall in the traps set by our enemies to deviate ourself away from Muslim world.

