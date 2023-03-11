What's new

China pummeled by ‘rain of worms’ as residents asked to carry umbrellas

A viral clip showed a city being showered with little worms, which were splattered all over cars.
By Samantha Ibrahim
March 10, 2023 2:23pm Updated

China needs to call Rihanna for some umbrellas to weather this phenomenon of nature.

Citizens of the Chinese province of Liaoning were told to find shelter after it looked like it started to rain worms.

A viral clip showed the area apparently being showered with little worms, which were splattered all over cars.

The video showed residents covering themselves with umbrellas as they go along with their routines and wander past.

While the cause of the slimy creature calamity has yet to be uncovered, the scientific journal Mother Nature Network suggested that the animals were dropped after being swept up by heavy winds.

The periodical also noted that this type of occurrence happens after a storm when insects are caught up in a whirlpool.


Another theory suggested that the worms were actually poplar flowers — a tulip tree whose blooms resemble the squirmy beasts.

Chinese citizens have to use umbrellas to shield themselves from falling creatures.
Viewers were stunned by the city’s current problem, with one person stating: “These are not worms or animals, but flower stalks dropped from trees.”

Someone else claimed that the video was fake and looked like a prank.


Strange phenomena,” a user added, with another weighing in, “If i was just minding my business on a casual day in China and it started raining worms ?? i’d just die.”

A similar odd event went down last December when it was believed that iguanas could rain down from trees in Florida due to colder temperatures.

Viewers were shocked at the phenomena — and some believed it was a prank.
“They slow down or become immobile when it’s below 40,” WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields posted on Twitter last winter. “They may fall from trees, but they aren’t dead.”
 
