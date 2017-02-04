China pulls BBC World News off air for serious content violation

What's new

TaiShang

TaiShang

Apr 30, 2014
China's broadcasting regulator on Thursday made an announcement on pulling BBC World News off the air in the country for serious content violation.

The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said BBC World News was found to have seriously violated regulations on radio and television management and on overseas satellite television channel management in its China-related reports, which went against the requirements that news reporting must be true and impartial, and undermined China's national interests and ethnic solidarity.

"As the channel fails to meet the requirements to broadcast in China as an overseas channel, BBC World News is not allowed to continue its service within Chinese territory. The NRTA will not accept the channel's broadcast application for the new year," the regulator said in a statement.

Source(s): Xinhua News Agency

Dark1

Feb 29, 2020
China is going down day by day into a old style closed off security state.
Concentration camps, no freedom of speech, no elections , expansionist regime, etc.
I worry for my Chinese peers here.
 
