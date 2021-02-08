What's new

China pulls back 10,000 troops from Ladakh theatre

C

charene514

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 12, 2020
68
-3
73
Country
India
Location
India
www.hindustantimes.com

China pulls back 10,000 troops from Ladakh theatre

The Indian army is closely monitoring the developments in the Ladakh theatre as a re-induction of troops by the PLA in the sector cannot be ruled out.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

The Indian army is closely monitoring the developments in the Ladakh theatre as a re-induction of troops by the PLA in the sector cannot be ruled out.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has pulled back at least 10,000 soldiers from depth areas in the Ladakh theatre to rear positions in the midst of the ongoing border standoff between India and China, officials familiar with the development said on Monday.


After posting tonnes of doctored pics seems reality is hitting the PLA nubs !
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,995
-22
21,744
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
🤣🤣🤣🤣

No it hasn't, China is reinforcing it's territorial Victory and land gain by bringing up heavy equipment and fortifications
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom