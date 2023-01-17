What's new

China Province Has Too Much Solar Power households ordered to switch off rooftop panels so they don't overwhelm the grid

China Province Has Too Much Solar Power households ordered to switch off rooftop panels so they don’t overwhelm the grid​

Bloomberg News
January 16 2023

photovoltaic-panels-stand-in-a-floating-solar-farm-in-this-aerial-photograph-taken-on-the-outskirts-of-ningbo-zhejiang-province-china-on-wednesday-april-22-2020-china-s-top-leaders-softened-their-tone-on-the-importance-of-reaching-specific-growth-targets-this-year-during-the-latest-politburo-meeting-on-april-17-saying-the-nation-is-facing-unprecedented-economic-difficulty-and-signaling-that-more-stimulus-was-in-the-works-photographer-qilai-shen-bloomberg.jpg

Photovoltaic panels stand in a floating solar farm in this aerial photograph taken on the outskirts of Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. China's top leaders softened their tone on the importance of reaching specific growth targets this year during the latest Politburo meeting on April 17, saying the nation is facing "unprecedented" economic difficulty and signaling that more stimulus was in the works. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest region for solar power is ordering households to switch off rooftop panels during the Lunar New Year holiday so they don’t overwhelm the grid during a period of low demand.
Shandong province is forcing low-voltage distributed solar generation to stop operating from Jan. 19 to 28, Solarbe reported, citing a notice issued by local authorities. Electricity demand typically drops during the holiday as factories shut and workers return home, while some coal power plants need to keep operating because they also provide heat to keep homes warm in the winter.

The coastal province famous for its Tsingtao beer and home to more people than Germany is also China’s leader in solar power capacity. Of the nearly 40 gigawatts of panels it had as of last September, more than 70% were so-called distributed solar, which includes ones perched on roofs of homes and office buildings. Shandong has issued notices to curb distributed solar generation every Lunar New Year since 2018.

Distributed systems have boomed in China, especially since a supportive government program was announced in the summer of 2021, accounting for more than half of all newly added solar capacity in the country last year. But they may be reaching a saturation point in Shandong and other places where growth was particularly dramatic, as grids are having difficulty making full use of the power due to its intermittent nature and a lack of energy storage systems.

China Province Has Too Much Solar Power for Lunar New Year - BNN Bloomberg

China's biggest region for solar power is ordering households to switch off rooftop panels during the Lunar New Year holiday so they don't overwhelm the grid during a period of low demand.
Is this a good or bad thing?
Abundant of pollution free solar generation is a good thing.

They have to shut down some the the solar power generation is because factories have to shut down due to workers going back to their home provinces during this Chinese New Year (same date as Tet in Vietnam).
 
China may meet solar, wind goals five years earlier​

By Hou Liqiang | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2023-04-03 16:29

State Grid employees check solar power panels in the Tibet autonomous region. [Photo by Song Weixing/For chinadaily.com.cn]

China may reach its 2030 target for wind and solar energy development five years earlier than planned.

Prefecture-level regions have planned to increase installed capacity for wind and solar energy by at least 800 million kilowatts during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), according to research conducted by the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs and the Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences.

This means that China may be able to beat its target of increasing installed capacity for these two forms of renewable energy to 1.2 billion kW five years earlier than scheduled.
The target was outlined in a State Council circular on implementation plans for the development of new energy unveiled last May.

The total capacity of renewable energy generation in China — including hydro, wind, solar and biomass — reached 1.2 billion kW at the end of last year, up by 2.5 percentage points on 2021, according to the National Energy Administration.

China may meet solar, wind goals five years earlier

China may reach its 2030 target for wind and solar energy development five years earlier than planned.
