China provides most oxygen concentrators to India,

Debunk as untrue! There are also other Chinese organization and companies donated to India.All paid for. Not aid.
That's not even 1% of the value of covid fight related goods India purchased from China in past 15 daysDebunk as untrue! There are also other Chinese organization and companies donated to India.
Xiaomi to donate Rs 3 crore for 1,000 oxygen concentrators in India - ET TelecomIn an open letter, the company said that these oxygen concentrators will be donated to hospitals and state governments where the need is the highest, ..telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com
Xiaomi to donate Rs 3 crore for 1,000 oxygen concentrators in India
Thank you China.
So? Did you accept it? If you accept it. Be a gentlemen and appreciate it!That's not even 1% of the value of covid fight related goods India purchased from China in past 15 days
Too litlle to make a difference.So? Did you accept it? If you accept it. Be a gentlemen and appreciate it!
Gift big or small are still gifts. Do these 1% save any Indian? Yes, they do...
You reflect poorly of India. Narrow minded person.Too litlle to make a difference.