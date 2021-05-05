China provides most oxygen concentrators to India,

Xiaomi to donate Rs 3 crore for 1,000 oxygen concentrators in India - ET Telecom In an open letter, the company said that these oxygen concentrators will be donated to hospitals and state governments where the need is the highest, ..

Xiaomi to donate Rs 3 crore for 1,000 oxygen concentrators in India

Amazon, Facebook, Vivo, others extend support in India's fight against Covid Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, in a separate post, said the company is providing support to those on the ground who are working to stop the spread of the virus

Oppo and Vivo

Thank you China.

Debunk as untrue! There are also other Chinese organization and companies donated to India.Enterprises across the board -- including Facebook, Apple, Amazon,-- are extending support in India's fight against COVID-19, donating oxygenators, breathing machines and ventilators amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic in the country.