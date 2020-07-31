/ Register

  • Saturday, August 1, 2020

China provides high-tech drones to help Pakistan combating locusts

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Morpheus, Jul 31, 2020 at 9:02 PM.

  1. Jul 31, 2020 at 9:02 PM #1
    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,469
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,681 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    China provides high-tech drones to help Pakistan combating locusts
    Web Desk On Jul 31, 2020
    [​IMG]
    ISLAMABAD: China has provided 12 T16 high-tech farm drones to Pakistan to help combat swarms of locusts that are damaging crops across the country.

    China will also send technical support staff to operate the drones and train local operators, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

    The operator can control five drones at the same time without actually being on the field. T16 is one of the most advanced agricultural drones which can also dodge obstacles automatically.

    It is pertinent to mention here that Ministry for Food Security and Research on June 21 announced that they are looking to initiate a program against locust swarm infestation in the country with the help of World Bank (WB).

    According to a notification issued by the ministry on the matter, World Bank has offered an amount of $200 million to fend off and kill the locust swarms overwhelming agricultural land in Pakistan.

    An additional $150 million were also promised by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help the country fight the critters.

    The project titled ‘LEAFS’ has been mulled upon by the ministry and a response will be given to the World Bank which is at the helm of the project after approvals.

    https://arynews.tv/en/china-provides-high-tech-drones-to-help-pakistan-combating-locusts/
    -----------------
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  2. Jul 31, 2020 at 9:59 PM #2
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    19,643
    Joined:
    Feb 5, 2011
    Ratings:
    +7 / 47,012 / -43
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    It is possible to make a giant propeller cutter plane what flies into locust swarm and use its powerful propeller to chop down locust?

    I can bet if so, it can killed thousand of locust in a min.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Jul 31, 2020 at 11:27 PM #3
    Falcon26

    Falcon26 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,586
    Joined:
    Dec 24, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 4,090 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    What happened to the drones Pakistan said were indigenous and being used against locusts?
     
  4. Jul 31, 2020 at 11:41 PM #4
    Pakistan Ka Beta

    Pakistan Ka Beta FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    995
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2019
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,365 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    these were ordered on emergency basis . Pakistani drones for Locusts are in testing/trial phase i think . but will be cleared soon IA .
     
  5. Jul 31, 2020 at 11:43 PM #5
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,801
    Joined:
    Mar 16, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 16,244 / -17
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Netherlands
    That is what friends and brothers do. They help each other in time of need. They don't backstab or kill people at the border.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)