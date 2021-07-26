Pete Okuhira
China produces 15 times the number of STEM graduates than the US. How does the US keep its edge in science and technology?
The truth is that the US cannot keep up. It’s STEM graduate numbers are far lower than those in China but it isn’t just the number of STEM graduates that a nation has it is also the quality of the institution they attend and their personal ability.
But, as we all know intelligence is a significant factor and IQ is also a measure of intelligence.
Here is a table of the top 25 nations by IQ.
Please check the middle column.
Singapore 1st
China 2nd
Hong Kong 3rd
Taiwan + South Korea 4th
Japan 6th
Finland 7th
The first Caucasian nation on the list is Finland which comes in 7th and the ones before Finland are all in Asia. The US is 28th on the list.
That should tell all of us something.