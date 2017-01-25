What's new

China President Xi's full speech at U.N. General Assembly

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
onebyone “China is becoming a full stakeholder in the global system and has become aware under President Xi J China & Far East 1
艹艹艹 China Speaks About President Donald Trump, South China Sea, Trade, More (Full Interview) | NBC News China & Far East 0
Zapper China COUP: Nervous President Xi Jinping looking over shoulder with 'militant approach' Central & South Asia 23
F Taiwan’s Ex-President: Regards China-Taiwan war: “First war is the same as the final war” China & Far East 34
LeGenD China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to create new opportunities for growth, stability: President Alvi CPEC 0
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE US President Donald Trump Avoids Taking Stand On India-China Faceoff Central & South Asia 25
HalfMoon Modi Didn't Understand Xi But China's President Understood India's PM Well Central & South Asia 123
beijingwalker Egypt’s President ratifies economic, technical deal with China Middle East & Africa 1
crankthatskunk INDIA CAN NEVER FIGHT CHINA : President AJK Masood Khan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 2
striver44 Anti-US Philippine President Pivots Back Toward Washington to Resist China China & Far East 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top