China preparing to recognize Taliban if Kabul falls

Taliban can't do them evil chinese murderers right now, but once they finish off the gvt and establish the IEA, and maybe even unite the Muslim World, then tgey can invite the Western Alliance, the enemies of Today to become the ally of Tomorrow in the objectif of confronting the ungodly evil that is CCP,

the Chinks will face a Muslim Christian Alliance, bc we have a common enemy in China.

but it dont mean Taliban are indifferent to the atrocities commited by the Chinese regime against the ugyurs !!