What's new

China Prepares to Police AI as ChatGPT Frenzy Spreads

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
14,296
3
19,610
Country
United States
Location
United States
China will introduce rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence across a swath of industries, moving to regulate emergent spheres as ChatGPT fever sweeps the world’s No. 2 economy.

The government will push for the safe and controllable application of AI services, which it considers a strategic industry, officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology told reporters on Friday. And it will continue to monitor its evolution over the longer term to gain a better understanding of the ethical concerns surrounding AI and other transformative technologies, Science Minister Wang Zhigang said.

www.bloomberg.com

China Prepares to Police AI as ChatGPT Frenzy Spreads

China will introduce rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence across a swath of industries, moving to regulate emergent spheres as ChatGPT fever sweeps the world’s No. 2 economy.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
ChatGPT Lookalikes Proliferate in China
Replies
1
Views
183
hirobo2
hirobo2
Hamartia Antidote
Inside the ChatGPT race in China: A Chinese ChatGPT alternative won’t pop up overnight—even though many companies may want you to think so
Replies
1
Views
259
Cheepek
Cheepek
Hamartia Antidote
China Fudan University team apologises after ChatGPT-style platform 💥 crashes 💥 hours after launch
Replies
7
Views
147
jhungary
jhungary
Hamartia Antidote
American ChatGPT is a ‘moon landing’ moment for AI, Chinese experts say, as tech firms try to dampen enthusiasm
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
4K
ZeEa5KPul
ZeEa5KPul
beijingwalker
China hit the tracks in the generative AI race with Alibaba and Baidu
Replies
7
Views
276
StraightEdge
StraightEdge

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom