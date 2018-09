You may ask, why are they doing it? Chinese have different mentality than Westerners, they know their potential, they do not have mentality of small states that love to overstate their GDP and are adding all kinds of ridiculous stuff to economic activity just to increase it a bit.

China wants for a while to hide her true strenght, and from perspective of such powerful yet still developing civilization, if you think about it for a bit, it makes perfect sense.

They want to have more time to become more advanced technologically and close the gap with the West.