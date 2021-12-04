Maarkhoor said: @WebMaster @Horus @waz



China poured millions into ice hockey only to get a national team so bad it might be banned from the Olympics

YVONNE LAU

December 4, 2021



In the summer of 2015, the future of ice hockey in China looked promising.



The country had just won the bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing—a major coup for a nation not traditionally known for its winter sports prowess. And that June, Beijing-born Song Andong, a bright-eyed 18-year-old ambassador for the Chinese Olympic Committee, had become the first-ever Chinese player to be drafted into the U.S.'s National Hockey League (NHL).



In the months that followed, China embarked on a monumental push to expand the sport and develop an Olympics-worthy men's ice hockey team by building ice rinks, promoting youth leagues, and hiring top foreign coaches. China even enlisted the help of the NHL to nurture a new generation of ice hockey fans in the country.



China's Olympic organizers refitted two stadiums in downtown Beijing—the national indoor stadium and the Wukesong Sports Center, both of which were built for the 2008 Summer Games—to become the main venues for the Winter Games' ice hockey events. The organizers flew in foreign ice rink experts to ensure the ice was just right—smoother, harder and colder than regular rinks and suitable for professional-level play.





But now, with the Beijing Winter Games only two months away, there's a major hitch: the China men's ice hockey team may not ever step a skate onto the Olympic ice. On Monday, hockey's international governing body, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), will decide whether or not to ban China's national team from Olympic play due to "insufficient sporting standard."



"Watching a team being beaten 15-0 is not good for anyone, not for China or for ice hockey," then-IIHF president Luc Tardif told AFP in September.



In short, the team is potentially too bad to compete.



Indeed! He is even forced by moderator to change flag after bragging so much about having the welfare of Pakistan which is fact, he serves the mother queen of England only.Ice hockey is alien to China sports and I am not surprised the team is not doing well.